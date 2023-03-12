The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is contesting the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to include its logo during the Presidential and National Assembly Election in part of the state.

The party’s senatorial candidate for Nasarawa West district, Wakili Kabiru-Muhammad formarly approached the tribunal sitting in Lafia, the state capital over the matter yesterrday.

INEC had announced the Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s candidate, Ahmed Wadada as winner of the Nasarawa West senatorial district poll during the February 25 election in the area.

The commission said held that Wadada polled 96,488 votes to defeat his closest rival, Shehu Tukur of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who got 47, 717.

However, Kabiru-Muhammad contended that the poll outcome cannot stand in view of his apparent exclusion from the exercise through the omission of his party logo from the ballot papers. He therefore urged the tribunal to nullify the election.

In the petition he submitted before the tribunal, INEC was named as the first defendant, while SDP’s candidate is the second defendant in the case.

The candidate told journalists at the premises of the tribunal that the act of omission by INEC negates the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the 1999 Constitution.

He also alleged the February poll was fraught with a lot of irregularities, while expressing optimism that the tribunal would give him justice in the matter.

He urged his supporters to remain calm and allow justice to take it’s course.