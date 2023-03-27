The Yobe State governor, Hon Mai Mala Buni has placed the improvement of the condition of service, as well as the welfare of the civil service as a priority, the Head of the Civil Service (HoS), Alhaji Garba Bilal has said.

Bilal stated this shortly after inspecting the 2023 civil service promotion examination at the Girls College Damaturu.

The head of service stated that the governor has since inception been paying workers salary and pension as at when due in addition to prioritising training and re-training for better results.

He said, “You see His Excellency the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Hon Mai Mala Buni has taken into consideration all the needs of our civil servants in terms of their welfare. He ensures the payment of workers salary and pension as at when due.

“His Excellency was able to provide a conducive working atmosphere to most of our civil servants.

“This administration has also succeeded in reducing the hardship and burden of looking for where to live as it has provided housing accommodation at an owner occupier scheme with a 50% discount.

“The governor has built over 2, 380 housing units across the state and most of the beneficiaries are civil servants and the efforts have put a smile on the faces of the workers and their families,” Bilal stated.

The HoS expressed satisfaction with the process of the promotional examination taking place in the three centers of Damaturu, Potiskum and Gashu’a local government areas for efficiency in service delivery.

He said the examination organised by the College of Administration and Management Technology Potiskum will also be marked by the institution within a short period of time for the promotion of the due staff.

“As you can see, the registrar of the institution is here and I belief the next one month at most, the results of this examination will be out and is the same thing will be used for the promotion of the civil servants that have write and passed while those that fail will re-sit the exam next year.

“Government decided to embark on the promotional examination in order to refresh the minds and talents of our civil servants to be more productive and efficient. The exam will keep our civil servants abreast with modern innovations in the civil service for better Yobe.”