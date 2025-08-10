In a proactive move to secure qualifications for the Tokyo World Athletics Championships scheduled for September, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is actively seeking financial support to facilitate Team Nigeria’s participation in the upcoming Region II Senior Championships in Ghana.

According to a statement signed by Maxwell Kumoye,

Chairman AFN Media Hub, prominent Nigerian athletes, including the World 100m hurdles Champion and record holder Tobi Amusan (12.12 seconds), along with the reigning 100m men’s champion Sunday Israel Okon, have expressed optimism about the chances of the relay teams succeeding in their qualifying endeavors.

Sources within the team have shared insights on Team Nigeria’s commitment to securing spots in the 4 × 100m and other relay events for the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

AFN President Chief Tonobok Okowa emphasized the federation’s unwavering efforts to secure the necessary funding to enable top athletes to participate in the Region II Senior Athletics Championships.

This event is crucial as it serves as a qualifying round for the Tokyo World Athletics Championships.

Additionally, Chief Okowa extended his gratitude to the National Sports Commission (NSC) and various sponsors for their ongoing financial support towards the advancement of athletics in Nigeria.

He called for further assistance to enhance the athletes' preparation ahead of their travel to Ghana for the forthcoming championships.

“Our objective is clear: to inspire our athletes to achieve podium finishes in Tokyo, thereby enhancing the nation’s reputation on the global stage, much like the successes achieved by the Super Falcons and D’Tigress,” stated Okowa.

He acknowledged that both male and female athletes require additional encouragement to maintain their excellence in international competitions as they approach the World Championships next month in Tokyo, Japan.

It is important to note that the CAA Region II Senior Athletics Championships, initially scheduled for August 13-17, has been rescheduled to take place from August 19-20 in Ghana.

The AFN remains committed to the development of athletics in Nigeria and is confident that with the right support, Team Nigeria will excel on the world stage.