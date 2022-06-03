As part of activities to mark the World Bicycle Day and its positive impact on the environment, the Kaduna State government said it will partner the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in ensuring safety of the riders on the roads.

The commissioner of sports development, Idris Samaila Nyam, announced this during the flagging off of awareness ahead of the World Bicycle Day, fixed for June 3 annually, at the Kaduna State Secretariat, yesterday.

“I want to thank you very much for the support, we will continue to work in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps, in delivering safety issues on roads.

“Today is an important day that we decided to come together to commemorate the world cycling day. It is a day driven by the UN and the world at large, which is important for several reasons, including the healthy aspect of bicycle riders.

“It is significant for us because cycling is a sport for leisure, health and business. You have world associations that come in and make so much more from sports.

“We are talking about health and safety. Around the world today, we have people that don’t go around in cars but walk. They walk for sports, walk for excitement and cycle to areas they want to go to,” he said.

In his remarks, the zonal commanding officer, RS1, Kaduna, ACM Godwin Omiko, said the United Nations World Bicycle Day 2022 has the theme: “Cycling For Earth And Humanity”

According to him, it is a day that would be used in creating awareness and advocating for safety on the roads for bicycle riders.