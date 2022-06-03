IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo has hailed Renaissance Sportive de Berkane of Morocco and South Africa-based Orlando Pirates for choosing the hotel as their preferred destination during their CAF Confederation Cup final match.

The general manager of the hotel, Mr. Charles Muia, commended the clubs for their choice of IBOM ICON Hotel for hospitality. “I appreciate the teams for choosing IBOM ICON as their home away from home. We are confident that they enjoyed their stay. We will continue to offer premium hospitality service to these players and others who choose our hotel while spending time in Uyo,” Muia said.

Also, in a statement, the hotel said, ‘‘As Akwa Ibom continues to live up to its motto “Land of Promise”, the state remains a confluence of solace, peace, security, rich culture, premium hospitality, and delectable dishes. For these reasons, IBOM ICON Hotel & Golf Resort is one of the favourite destinations for local and foreign holiday-makers.

‘‘Whilst attracting more travellers and high-octane events, including conferences and sporting events on such an international scale, the resort brings 15 years of innovative and top-quality service to bear in the Nigerian hospitality sector. From the serene and tranquil atmosphere filled with lush greenery to the world-class quality of service and amenities, the players were provided with the environment for optimum performance during the final played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.’’