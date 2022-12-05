Former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, says Germany’s lack of defensive quality contributed to their ouster in the group of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Just like the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Germany crashed out in the group stage of this year’s tournament.

Despite being drawn with Spain, Japan and Costa Rica, the four-time champions failed to pick one of the two round of 16 tickets.

Hansi Flick’s men defeated Costa Rica 4-2 in their final group game, but it was not enough as Japan edged Spain 2-1 to top the group.

And Rohr, who was sacked as Super Eagles coach in January this year, lamented his country’s poor defensive performance in Qatar.

“We lacked defensive quality,” Rohr told renowned journalist Osasu Obayiuwana. “This is strange for Germany. We are out in the first round at consecutive tournaments. This is not acceptable.

“We have great forwards like Jamal Musiala and Gnabry, but where are the defenders, that Germany was known for before? We don’t seem to have the quality.

“I spoke with the Hansi Flick whilst in Qatar. He’s a good friend of mine. We both agree that the defensive quality was missing… Since he is new in the job, I think he will survive. As for Oliver Bierhoff the German team manager? I am not so sure.”.