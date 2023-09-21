The minister of sports development, Senator John Owan Enoh, is advancing Nigeria’s interest to tap into the economic value-chain of sports, especially football, as top echelons of the sport conglomerate converged in Seville, Spain to shape the game’s future.

World Football Summit is the platform that connects over 90.000 of the football industry’s decision-makers in an effort to generate new business opportunities and shape the future of the game.

On the first day of the showpiece event, Senator Enoh held discussions with FIFA’s secretary general, Fatma Samoura, on ways to drive football development in the most populous black nation in the world.

The Minister also met with accomplished Bangladeshi sports investor and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, as the duo advanced discussions on sports investment.

Nigeria’s delegation at the foremost global football event includes former Super Eagles forward and board member of the Nigerian Premier Football League, Daniel Amokachi; chairman, Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye; special assistant to the minister of sports development on strategy and implementation, Brendan Ndifon and deputy director at the Ministry, Mr Olumide Bamiduro.