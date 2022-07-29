To mark the 2022 World Hepatitis Day, Rotary International yesterday organised the sensitisation, test and vaccination of Hepatitis B and C for residents of Angwan Rogo community of the Federal Capital Territory.

At the outreach with the theme: “Achieving the Elimination of Viral Hepatitis Within Evolving Health Systems”, the district governor, Rotary International, District 9125, Goddy Nnadi, said the exercise was organised to preserve the lives of people.

Nnadi told the residents, urged them to take the testing and vaccination seriously as the vaccine protects the liver.

He said, “This is one of the projects being done by Rotary International district 9125, we are organising this as part of healthcare and wellness, if you are not well, you can’t do much.

“We are doing this to preserve the lives of people, we are coming back to make sure the second and third doses are completed. Our job is to make sure to make people well and happy.

The president of Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama, Yusuf Alli, who urged Nigerians to take hepatitis testing and vaccines seriously, said no one is immune to the disease.

He said the disease could be transmitted through sexual intercourse, neddle, body fluid, among others.

Speaking on why Rotary International embarked on the outreach to the community, he noted that such a community is susceptible to hepatitis.

On the targeted people to be screened and vaccinated, he said, “we are targeting 250 people in terms of the resources and the capacity that we have. The vaccine doesn’t come cheap , but is now subsidised and that is why we have come here today.

“No one is immune to hepatitis B and C, we have up to five types of hepatitis, but B is more deadly because it has no cure, what we are doing now is preventive, we are taking preventive measures by asking them to come for a test and take the vaccine”.

The district secretary, District 9125, Dr Mohammed Dan-Hassan, said the testing and vaccination is important because hepatitis is on the rise.

“We are raising the awareness for people to know their status, if detected early, is curable, that is why there is need to sensitise our people to do the testing.

Also, the district chairman for Rotary Hepatitis Eradication Project, Oye Oyewo, said residents must keep proper hygiene so as to prevent multiplication of the virus.

The president of Rotary Club of Abuja, Gwarimpa, Keziah Okonofua, said the exercise is very important because a lot of Nigerians are dying silently, especially from hepatitis B.

“This is a three-prompt vaccine, we are going to come for the second and third doses so that they can get full coverage,” she said.