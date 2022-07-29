National chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmud Yakubu has said the commission will employ one million Nigerians as ad hoc Staff for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu made the disclosure during a media chat yesterday when he visited Kano State to assess the level of preparedness of the commission for the smooth conduct of the 2023 polls.

He said INEC has a huge budgetary allocation of N305 billion to provide logistics and electoral materials for the conduct of the election which was appropriated by the National Assembly.

He said logistics and electoral materials ranging from the ballot boxes, ink, envelopes, stamps, voting papers among others would be provided as well as allowances of employees and ad-hoc staff.

Yakubu gave the assurance that INEC would be up and doing in the discharge of its responsibilities without any form of bias.

He said, “INEC has no candidate of its own but only what the electorate determine and whatever is determined by them is what the electoral body will declare at the end of it all.”