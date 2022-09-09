As part of activities marking the World Literacy Day, institutions have been urged to prioritise digital learning skills through technology driven careers.

This year’s event with the theme: ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces,’ is a call to reiterate the need to prioritise digital skilling efforts in academic institutions for a sustainable future.

It was revealed that the 21st century is constantly evolving due to factors including technology, and being able to pivot careers in our rapidly changing world is paramount.

In line with these rapid changes, more young people are choosing to pursue a future-oriented education instead of traditional courses.

In the increasingly interconnected world where artificial intelligence, big data, metaverse and other technological advancements have become a norm, developing the education sector to focus on these principles that will affect the economic future of the society only makes sense.

A recent report by the World Economic Forum stated that the “Schools of the Future”, is one where content and learning experiences that provide both hard skills and soft skills are redefining education systems.

The report further explained that education models must adapt to equip children with the skills to create a more inclusive, cohesive, and productive world.