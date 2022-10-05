BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN AND NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) Kaduna State chapter, has lamented the killing of over 10 teachers and kidnapping of more than 50 others across the 23 local government areas of the State from January till date.

This is even as the Union called on Governor Nasir el-Rufai to use every means possible to help see to the rescue of the teachers and other kidnap victims that are still in captivity.

The State chairman of ASUSS, Comrade Ishaya Dauda, made the disclosure and appeal at a world press conference in Kaduna as part of activities to commemorate the 2022 World Teachers’ Day with the theme; “The Transformation of Education Begins with Teachers” on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dauda, “more than 10 secondary school teachers were killed and over 50 others abducted from January 2022 till date in Kaduna and the abducted tecahers are still in captivity.”

He lamented that there is no any organization that has not been affected by insecurity in Kaduna State, adding that, “the union is fully aware of the insecurity that is threatening the corporate existence of Kaduna State citizens especially in our schools. We are equally aware of efforts being made by the State government towards the recruitment of Kaduna State vigilante service to secure our schools.”

Similarly, Comrade Dauda, who commended the efforts of Governor El-rufai for prompt payment of teachers’ salaries in the State, also urged the governor to ensure prompt payment of retirees’ benefits to ease their hardship.

“The union wish to sincerely commend His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai for the prompt payment of salaries to our teeming members across the entire State as at when due. The union is however appealing to the Governor to ensure prompt payment of retiree benefits in order to ease hardship being faced by the retirees.”

He emphasised that ASUSS like any other Trade Union, has enjoyed the goodwill of Kaduna State Government, while appealing to Governor el-Dufai to facilitate the promotion of their members, which has been delayed since 2020.

The ASUSS chairman also assured that the union was working hard towards the implementation of the approved new retirement age for secondary school teachers in Kaduna State.

“ASUSS is working in partnership with the office of the Head of Service, Kaduna State Ministry of Education, Kaduna Teachers’ Service Commission and other relevant stakeholders towards ensuring better welfare for our members in terms of recruitment, promotion and other welfare packages,” he added.