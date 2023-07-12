Illicit Drugs: Navy Arrests Mother Of 4, Youths In Anambra

A mother of four children and three youths have been arrested by the Nigerian Navy in Atani, Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state for their involvement in the cultivation, distribution and sale of illicit drugs.

The woman, Mrs Ngozi Alum aged 37 was apprehended with large quantities of cannabis sativa recovered in her home when a team of the Nigerian Navy accompanied by the president-general of the Atani community, 40-year-old Mr. Arinze Nzeli and some other members of the town union leadership stormed the house yesterday in an operation aimed at purging the community of all forms of criminality.

The woman’s husband, Mr. Okwudili Alum was said to have sneaked out from the house immediately the security operatives arrived the premises of his house, ran and dived into the nearby River Niger and escaped.

Mrs Alum confessed to selling and distributing cannabis sativa saying it has been their family’s business and only source of sustenance since she married Okwudili about 13 years ago. She said her husband handles supplying of the drugs to sellers within the community and outside while she is in charge of the sales to smokers and others who come to purchase from their house.

“We know that government banned sale and smoking of the drugs but we don’t have any other source of income for sustenance. We wanted to stop the business when my husband started collecting levies from sand miners there but because some people have been fighting him and don’t want him to be collecting money from the miners, we have not been able to stop the business because we don’t have any other source of getting money”, Mrs Alum explained.

Also, arrested during the four hour operation during which the town union president-general led the Naval operatives to the various flash-points and homes of those dealing in illicit drugs in the community was a 32- years old, Mr Onyema Uzoka who cultivated a sprawling cannabis sativa farm behind his house. Big parcels of already packaged Cannabis, the seeds for distribution were recovered from his house where he maintains a shrine.