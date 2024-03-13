In a bid to fortify food safety standards and enhance trade capacities,

the World Trade Organization (WTO) has officially launched a $1.2million standards trade development facility in Nigeria.

The global initiative aims to empower developing countries, like Nigeria, in

bolstering food safety, as well as ensuring the health of animals and

plants through the adoption of best practices.

During the inauguration event held on Tuesday, Director General of the WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, underscored Nigeria’s immense potential in

the production and export of cowpea and sesame. However, she highlighted

a significant hurdle facing the country – the persistent rejection of

the products due to challenges in transportation and storage, both

domestically and for export purposes.

Nigeria, acclaimed as the third-largest producer of sesame in Africa,

witnessed an output of approximately 500 metric tonnes in 2022.

Additionally, the country boasts an annual production of over 5.2

million metric tonnes of dried cowpea.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala emphasised the pivotal role of the newly established

facility in addressing the challenges. By providing capacity-building

opportunities for Nigerian farmers, the facility aims to equip them with

the necessary skills and knowledge to cultivate agricultural products

that adhere to international export standards.

The initiative is poised to not only enhance food safety measures but

also to bolster Nigeria’s position in the global agricultural market,

fostering economic growth and sustainability in the process.