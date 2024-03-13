President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday swore in 17 commissioners of the National Population Commission at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.

Nine of the Commissioners who were re-appointed for the second term alongside 11 freshly appointed ones were also sworn-in by the president.

The oath-taking process for the commissioners was conducted in three batches of six-six-five just before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa.

The Senate had confirmed 17, out of 19 NPC nominated by President Tinubu on February 21, 2023, after the adoption of the screening report of the Committee on National Identity Card and Population at the Committee of on Wednesday.

Those sworn are Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Alex Ukam (Cross River), Blessyn Brume-Maguha (Delta) and Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi).

Others include Sa’adatu Garba (Kaduna), Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano), Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Mary Afan (Plateau), and Ogiri Henry (Rivers).

Those returned are Isa Buratai (Borno), Tony Alyejina (Edo), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Damburam (Gombe), Uba Nnabue (Imo) and Sani Sale (Taraba).

Meanwhile, the FEC meeting presided over by President Tinubu, observed a minute silence in honour of the former Minister of State for Health, Gabriel Aduku, who died at the age of 80.

Aduku was appointed Minister of State for Health during the tenure of late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua where he played an important role in driving policies that have impacted positively in the health sector of the country.

President Tinubu, who called for a minute silence in his honour, noted that as the Chairman of the Revenue Allocation Committee of the National Constitutional Conference, he birthed the 13 per cent derivation formula which is embedded in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.