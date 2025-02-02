XEJet airline has introduced additional daily flight between Abuja and Lagos, ensuring seamless travel for business and leisure passengers.

The daily flight is to expand its premium flight schedule, offering travelers more flexibility while maintaining the comfort and exclusivity that define its service.

Starting February 3, 2025, XEJet will introduce additional daily flights between Abuja and Lagos, ensuring seamless travel for business and leisure passengers. The updated schedule provides convenient departure times throughout the day: Abuja to Lagos: 12:00 & 15:30 and Lagos to Abuja: 13:45 & 17:15.

With this expansion, XEJet continues to set the standard for premium air travel, providing a refined experience that prioritizes comfort, convenience, and exclusivity.

“At XEJet, we are committed to redefining business-class travel by providing a seamless blend of luxury, privacy, and efficiency. We understand that our passengers value not just comfort, but also the ability to plan their journey with ease. By increasing our flight frequency, we are offering greater flexibility while maintaining the top-notch experience they expect. Whether travelling for business or leisure, our guests can enjoy a stress-free, premium service designed to cater to their every need, from VIP lounge access to luxury ground transfers,” said CEO of XEJet, Emmanuel Iza.