The convener of XPLORE Disruptors, Engr. Light Ihesiulo, has said that the annual tech event has continued to ignite a wave of innovation across the continent, bringing together startups, investors, and innovators on a transformative platform that celebrates African creativity and technology.

Speaking at a forum in Abuja, yesterday, Ihesiulo, who described the event as Africa’s largest technology festival powered by Lognetics and Netics AI, said the festival has grown into a continental movement that unites dreamers, creators, policymakers, and changemakers in driving technological progress and economic growth across Africa.

According to Engr. Ihesiulo, XPLORE Disruptors was conceived not just as an event but as a revolution shaping Africa’s future. He said: “XPLORE was never created to be just another event. It’s a convergence of Africa’s best minds committed to building the future from within. We’re not showcasing technology; we’re creating a generational shift. Over the years, XPLORE has attracted tens of thousands of participants, including more than 5,000 startups, 500 global investors, and hundreds of mentors and exhibitors. The festival has also provided thousands of technology scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and startup investment linkages, empowering African youths and emerging innovators.”

He added that, endorsed by key ministries of the Nigerian government and global partners, XPLORE Disruptors has positioned itself as one of the most influential technology gatherings on the continent. It has become a launchpad for startups, a hub for investors seeking promising ventures, and a community for innovators developing impactful solutions.

According to him, beyond exhibitions and networking, the festival focuses on education, employment, and empowerment, adding that through its various initiatives, young Africans have received training in coding, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and creative technology — skills that enable them to compete on the global stage.

“Startups participating in XPLORE have also benefited from connections with venture capitalists, government grants, and international accelerators, helping their innovations to scale. We’re building an ecosystem where the African dream is powered by knowledge, opportunity, and innovation,” Ihesiulo added.

“Every code written, every prototype built, and every idea shared at XPLORE brings us one step closer to transforming our continent’s economic destiny.”