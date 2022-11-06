All is set for the 6th edition of Adron Games, 2022 scheduled to take place at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos,from November 10th-12th, 2022.

Speaking on the event GMD of Adron Homes, Aare Adetola Emmanuelking stated that the foremost real estate firm is out to unify Nigeria through sports and provide a platform for budding talents all around the country to find expression and leverage upon.

Emmanuelking Added that the games will give Adron homes customers and Nigerians in general, an opportunity to break away from their daily routines and undertake physical activities, which is important for the body.

Executive Director, Finance at Adron Homes, Olori Aderonke Emmanuelking said Adron Games is a show of the organization’s corportate social responsibility to the society and their pride in the Nigerian people.

She added that the Games is means of socio-economic empowerment, even as Adron Games continues to hold its place of pride, as a leading real estate firm in Nigeria, with a heart of the people.

Adron Homes management and staff members from all across the nation will be at the Games, as fans will be thrilled with sports, music and dance.

Adron Homes will reward one lucky raffle winner with a trip to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup, on a fully paid trip by the GMD, Aare Adetola Emmanuelking and event chairwoman, Mrs Jesuyemisi Odeyemi.

Known as “Aderonlympics”, this year’s event will feature 18 sports, including football, athletics, volleyball, table tennis amongst others.