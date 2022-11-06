The executive chairman of Gombe State Sports Commission, Dr Larry Daniel Terry, has reiterated Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment towards grassroot sports development.

Larry stated this when he received members of local government sports officers forum on a a courtesy visit to his office.

While addressing members of the forum, the chairman assured them that Governor Yahaya is committed to developing sports from the grassroot.

“I would like to appreciate you for this courtesy visit and also say a very big thank you to His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for his continuous support towards sports development.

“His support made the recently concluded Dan Majen Gombe Football Compeitition a success. He has been supporting us in different ways and his speech on the final day gave us more courage to go far in trying to do all that is to be done to develop sports in the state”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry also assured the forum that the commission will always engage them in its activities, including preparation for the upcoming National Sports festival and National Youth games in Asaba and Ilorin respectively.

“It is important that you came, your office at the LGA level is very important and so it must be functional. We will engage you in our programs from now henceforth. Your offices must be up and doing. I will advise that you come up with programs that will drive grassroot sports development. You are the ones that are closer to these athletes and you know them better, so we need you to do more,” he stated.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the delegation, Yakubu Audu, who is the Sports Officer of Kaltungo LGA stated that the aim of their visit was to congratulate the chairman on his appointment to head the commission and to also solicit an improved working relationship between the forum and the commission so as to enhance sports development in the state.

“Our major aim of been here is to congratulate the Chairman for his appointment to head this Commission and to also solicit for an improved working relationship with the Commission. For some time now, we feel there seems to be some gap between us and the Commission, so we felt it is time to reestablish this working relationship so that we can all work towards towards achieving the objectives of sports development. We are always ready to respond whenever we are called upon,” he noted.

The commission’s Technical director, Mrs Zainab Ishaya, earlier directed the forum to identify athletes from their various LGAs for the general screening for athletes that will represent the state at the upcoming National Sports Festival and Youth Games.