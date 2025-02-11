The newly appointed Pro-Chancellor and chairman of Governing Council of Yakubu Gowon University (formerly University of Abuja), Senator Lanre Tejuoso, and the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Patricia Manko Lar, have outlined a vision for reform and progress of the institution, calling for peace, collaboration, and a renewed commitment to academic excellence.

This was made known on the University’s Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

On their first official day on campus, the two leaders met with key stakeholders, including members of the University management, provosts, deans, and other officials, in an interactive session aimed at fostering unity and setting a strategic direction for the institution.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Tejuoso underscored the urgency of restoring order and improving the university’s reputation.

“Our first mission is to restore sanity to this institution,” he stated. “The Acting Vice-Chancellor has a six-month assignment, and we must ensure that by the end of her tenure, she leaves behind a lasting legacy. As a Council, once fully constituted with other members, I pledge my full support to her success. But beyond that, the greater support must come from you, the members of the University community.”

Acknowledging recent controversies that have cast a shadow on the institution, he emphasised the need to reposition the university to reflect the prestige expected of a leading academic institution in the nation’s capital. He also assured faculty and staff of an open-door policy, encouraging active dialogue and cooperation.

For her part, Professor Lar, in her remarks, reinforced the call for unity and academic progress, stressing the importance of mutual respect and open communication.

“We are back on course, and together, we will make history,” she declared. “I bring peace, friendship, and a commitment to academic excellence and development. We cannot move forward unless we listen to one another, and in the coming days, we will create opportunities for engagement.”

Expressing confidence in the support of the new Governing Council, she added, “I am happy that the Pro-Chancellor is here with us, so I am not standing alone in this journey. We are here to listen and to work with you, and together we shall triumph,” she added.