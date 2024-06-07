Ad

The Yobe State All Progressive Congress (APC) Singers Forum has dismissed nine of its members for ridiculing, mocking and disparaging the state governor, Mai Mala Buni and some personalities in the state.

The suspension was contained in a statement by the Forum’s Chairman, Board of Trustee and Legal Adviser, Barr Mustapha Hassan which was made available to Journalists in Damaturu, on Friday.

According to the statement, nine members of the Forum have been dismissed for violating the constitution of Yobe APC Singers forum, causing unnecessary tension and unrest in the and subjecting the forum into public abuse.

“Following a meeting of the Board of Trustee and thorough consultation with relevant stakeholders, and considering the gravity of the song and its attendant impact, the board approved the dismissal of the nine persons from the Forum with immediate effect,” the Board said.

Explaining the reasons behind the dismissal, the statement stated, “Singing a song that conveys character assassination, disparaging very important persons, ridiculing and causing serious disrepute to the office and personality of the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.”

It added, “Your actions was in clear breach of Article 8 and 13 (2) of the Constitution of Yobe State APC Singers Forum and other extant rules and regulations of the Forum.”

Consequently, the board directed other members of forum to distance and disassociate themselves with the dismissed singers, “as their actions doesn’t in anyway represent the core objectives of the Forum,” adding that “appropriate legal action would be taken in the shortest possible time for them to face the wrath of the law.”

Hassan said the decision was taken in the best interest of the Forum and the need to protect its sanctity and reputation respectively.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the affected singers are Suleiman Shehu Jafar (Madakin Wanka), Abubakar Mohd Dunga, Annur Potiskum, Bakura BK Potiskum, Fati Mohd (Fati Yobe), Mohd Dayyabu (Jitan Yobe), Maijida Ali, Izzudden Magaji Doko and Ismail Sani.