Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved a bill for a law to amend the Yobe State University and other matters connected with it.

The governor who disclosed this in Damaturu at the weekend said the affected sections of the assented law are paragraphs 7, 12 (a), 13(2) and 14 (2) of the Yobe State University Amendment Law 2012.

According to him, the tenure of principal officers of the university; viz the vice chancellor, registrar, bursar and librarian will cover a period of five years, but such officer will not be eligible for re- appointment for another term.

He said the law further indicated; “Notwithstanding the provisions of any other laws, all appointments of principal officers made prior to this amendments shall be deemed to have been made under this law.”