Governor of Borno State Prof. Babagana Zulum is to deliver the lecture during the Summit University Offa, Kwara State’s combined maiden convocation slated for Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Zulumis expected to speak on “The Roles and Responsibilities of the Youth in the Digital Economy” while renowned Historian, Prof. Oluwatoyin Falola, will give the keynote address.

Ground-breaking ceremonies for the Engr. Kola Balogun College of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Engineering, the College of Innovation and Computing Technology, and the College of Post Graduate Studies will follow immediately after the lecture.

Alhaji Sulaiman Adegunwa, Alhaji Lateef Okunnu and Engineer Moshood Kola Balogun to be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees.

Vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Abiodun Musa Aibinu disclosed these at a virtual press interactive session on the upcoming ceremonies. Joining the virtual conference were members of the press, captains of industry and top management staff of the institution including the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the institution, Alhaji Rafiu Adisa Ebiti.