YOCEN Nigeria has officially endorsed the CEO of Apex-Pitch Medicals, Mr. Onu Kenneth Ekenedilichukwu, as an ‘African Icon of Hope’ in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the healthcare sector.

The endorsement was announced during a meeting led by the Director of Public Relations for YOCEN Nigeria and CEO of DIKINGS Estate and Construction Ltd, Hon. Kings Joseph. The delegation commended Ekenedilichukwu for his dedication to improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria through the provision of high-quality hospital equipment to local and national healthcare institutions. His work has significantly impacted both South-eastern and northern Nigeria, where sustainable health materials remain critical to addressing healthcare challenges.

In an interview with YOCEN’s Public Engagement Team, Ekenedilichukwu shared that his vision for establishing Apex-Pitch Medicals stemmed from a deep sense of patriotism and a desire to bridge the gap in Nigeria’s healthcare system. He highlighted the pressing need for quality healthcare services and equipment, which motivated his partnerships with reputable international organisations and health companies.

Beyond healthcare delivery, Ekenedilichukwu emphasised his commitment to job creation, youth empowerment, and economic development. He announced plans to launch the Apex-Pitch Foundation, an initiative designed to extend medical care to underserved rural areas. The foundation will focus on rural medical outreach, health education, anti-drug abuse campaigns, and partnerships with government and private organisations to improve access to clean water and combat public health challenges such as malaria.

Speaking on behalf of YOCEN Nigeria, Secretary General, Engr. Nurudeen Yakubu Yahaya, praised Ekenedilichukwu’s visionary leadership and pledged YOCEN’s continued support for Apex-Pitch Medicals. He affirmed the organisation’s readiness to advocate for and partner with the company to achieve its noble goals.

The recognition reaffirmed Ekenedilichukwu’s status as a key figure in advancing Nigeria’s healthcare system, inspiring hope and transformation across communities in need.