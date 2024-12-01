VFS Global has been awarded the contract to provide UK visa services across 142 countries, significantly expanding its global reach.

The milestone was celebrated at the inauguration of the newly opened UK Visa Application Centre in Lagos.

Key officials at the event included director for Visa, Status, and Information Services at UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), Mr. Marc Owen; British deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter; Chief Operating Officer – Global Operations at VFS Global, Mr. Srinarayan Sankaran, and Head-Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global, Mr. Alok Singhal.

Residents of Nigeria traveling to the UK can now book appointments and submit their visa applications through three modern Visa Application Centres (VACs) in Abuja, Ikeja (Lagos), and Victoria Island (Lagos), which commenced operations on November 19, 2024.

Director for Visa, Status, and Information Services at UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), Mr. Marc Owen, at the launch, highlighted the importance of the new facility, stating, “The opening of our new VAC in Ikeja marks an exciting milestone for UKVI and VFS Global in the provision of a world-class UK visa service here in Nigeria and elsewhere across Africa. This new partnership demonstrates our continued commitment to accessible and efficient visa services.”

British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, described the Ikeja VAC as the largest in Africa, emphasizing the UK’s close ties with Nigeria. “Nigeria remains one of the UK’s most important partners, and we hope that VFS delivers ever-improving services for those applying for visas to the UK,” he said.

VFS Global’s Alok Singhal expressed enthusiasm for the strengthened collaboration with UKVI, noting, “We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with UK Visas and Immigration since 2003 and look forward to bringing travelers from Nigeria our best-in-class services.”

Nigeria is one of the top four nationalities globally for UK visit visas, accounting for 5 percent of total applications. To enhance convenience, VFS Global offers optional services, including document upload assistance, premium lounge experiences, and mobile visa services for customers in Abuja.

The centres aim to provide a seamless experience while maintaining the highest standards of service. Applicants can book appointments and optional services via the official VFS Global website or in person at the centres.