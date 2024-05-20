A former national chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Barnabas Gemade, has told Benue State governor Hyacinth Alia that he cannot run away from political enemies if he wants to develop the state.

Gemade, who stated this during the governor’s 58th birthday celebration held in Government House Makurdi, emphasised, “you must make enemies to effectively deliver on good governance to Benue people.”

“I want to let the governor know that in politics where he has found himself now, he cannot run away from political enemies if he want to develop the state, this is because you can not please everybody at the same time, as you are pleasing others, some will also be saying one thing or the other, so it is a must to make enemies to effectively deliver on good governance to the people,” he said.

The former minister of works who was the chairman of the occasion said in politics whatever you do or say people interpret it differently adding that the governor should not be afraid of making enemies while delivering on his mandate.

“This business that you are in now is politics and governance, there are enemies you cannot run away from. People will be elevated and others brought down no matter what so don’t get distracted, be focus for we are solidly behind you.”

Also, a former military administrator of Plateau and Katsina states, Maj. Gen. Lawrence Onoja (rtd) lauded the governor as a ‘dogged man’, a liberator of the oppressed and a sacrificial and selfless servant of the people.

Onoja, who was also the guest speaker of the occasion, said Alia was the people’s father, a rare politician, gentleman, philanthropist, philosopher, and a dogged believer in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as it supports the development and liberation of the oppressed and less privileged people of Benue State and beyond.

Quoting Gaylord Nelson, an American politician and environmentalist, Gen Onoja said Alia has sacrificed for the future generations of the state by first leaving his priestly ordination to join politics and provide dividends of democracy to the people.

The member representing Katsina-Ala/Ukum/Logo federal constituency Prince Solomon Wombo said the governor was on a mission to salvage the state adding that the state needs a strong man at this time to take it out of the woods.

“We will stand with you and give you all the assistance. We pray that God should make you stronger than the enemies of Benue State. Any member of the National Assembly not standing with you do not have foresight,” Wombo said.

Earlier, the governor announced the commencement of the construction of an over pass in Benue South Senatorial District also known as Zone C for a balance.

“My administration is determined to develop the state and I want to appreciate the virtues of hard work and conscience of the poor masses.”