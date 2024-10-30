Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra has hit out at the club’s captain Bruno Fernandes, saying he the Portugal midfielder has no discipline.

This comes after Fernandes led Man United to a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League over the weekend.

Speaking with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’, Evra said:

“Listen, I love Bruno [Fernandes]. When he arrived, I was like, ‘what a player!’. The way he adapted [to the Premier League] and everything [was really good].

“But something I have to say about Bruno, and forget the armband or whatever, he has no discipline. I don’t know where Bruno is playing.

“With all due respect to Bruno, I don’t think he’s [doing] what United need right now.”