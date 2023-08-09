APC Support Group Slams Akpabio, Security Agencies Over El-Rufai, Others

All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Group led by Engr. Jator Abido, Prince Danielson Momoh and Comrade Chinedu Livinus, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the Senate’s refusal to clear three ministerial nominees.

It decried the roles played by the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and some security agencies in the just concluded ministerial screening where immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Oketete (Delta State) and Sanni Abubakar Danladi were rejected over alleged security report and Supreme Court verdict.

Tinubu had recently transmitted to the Senate a list of 48 ministerial nominees to be screened by the Senate. However, on Monday and after a rigorous screening, the Senate cleared only 45 of the nominees and left out El-Rufai, Oketete and Danladi.

In a press release yesterday in Abuja, the APC Support Group described the action of the Senate as unjust and wondered why Akpabio would choose to work against his party’s interest.

The group said, “It’s unfortunate for Akpabio to be implicated in actions that seem detrimental to the All Progressives Congress (APC). During the election of President Bola Tinubu, prominent figures like El-Rufai and Stella Oketete played pivotal roles, ensuring that Tinubu secured victories not only in in their wards but states and the nation at large and must not be treated with utmost disrespect like the Senate just did.”

It wondered why there was no security report against El-Rufai and Oketete all through the electioneering campaigns, only for some overzealous security agencies working for enemies of the state to bring up imaginary security reports that are nothing but fictitious imaginations concocted to tarnish the image of the nominees and deprive them from enjoying their hard work.