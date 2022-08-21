Text: Judges 6:1-2;

Judges 11-13; &

Judges 25-26

The Israelites were in trouble. The Midianites had captured their lands. They could not even harvest anything, the Midianites would take it and scatter everything. The suffering was so much that they were hiding in caves and dens.

There was a young man called Gideon trying to harvest wheat but he was hiding it so that the Midianites would not see what he was trying to do. It was a period of terrible suffering.

Then an angel appeared and said “you are a man of valour”. And he said “me? Why then is all this happening?”. So Gideon had a destiny which he never saw. But, the angel saw the destiny.

But for him to fulfil that destiny, there was an operation he needed to carry out in his father’s house. He had to go and destroy the altar of his father’s house. That was the instruction given to him before he could fulfil his destiny.

WHAT IS DESTINY?

Destiny is that which must happen;- your future;- the purpose of God for your life;

– what God had determined about your life before hand;

– the inner purpose of God for your life;- what God had preordained for you before you came into this world;

Destiny – the expectation of heaven for your life- what you are meant for; the blueprint of God for your life;- what God had in mind when He created and sent you to the world; and

– what you are supposed to do in life.

Gideon also had a destiny but there was something in his father’s house; an altar that needed to be pulled down. As long as that altar was in position, Gideon was not going to go far. This is the concentration of our prayers now. There are many here who need to pray really hard and deal with this situation beginning from today.

The prayers on the altar of your father’s house will start today and continue when we close this meeting of “Owners of evil load, carry your load”, next wednesday. I am just introducing it to you today.

And I am praying that every conscious or unconscious altar of your father’s house, saying ‘no, this is how far you can go’, by the power of the God of Elijah, I pull down that altar, in the name of Jesus. Say Aasevenfold Amen

PRAYER POINTS

Arrows assigned to put me to shame, backfire, in the name of Jesus; (2. )Fire of deliverance, destroy my embargo, in the name of Jesus; (3) (Pray this 3 hot times) Owners of evil load, carry your load, in the name of Jesus; (Pray this 3 hot times) Arrows of failure, hear the Word of the Lord, arrows of limitation, hear the Word of the Lord, backfire, in the name of Jesus;

(5.) Thou power of Goliath, assigned against my family, die in the name of Jesus!

Raise up your two hands to the heavenlies and say this prayer: Wicked altars attacking my sweat, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

God bless you in Jesus name, Amen v