After being teased for weeks, Pheelz and Davido and Pheelz have collaborated on a new single, Electricity. Electricity is Pheelz’s second official single for the year and it comes 5 months after the release of the wildly successful BNXN featuring record Finesse.

Pheelz is solidifying his stance in the industry as an artist with Electricity being proof. He taps Davido as they deliver an electric performance on the new release. Written by both Pheelz and Davido (whose writing skills are evident on the current most Shazamed song globally.

Chris Brown’s ‘Under The Influence’ with over 2.2 million Shazams), the Electricity track is a vibrant body of work with vocals that compliment each other effortlessly. The track was also coproduced by P-Prime and TMX0 with its mixing and mastering done by Dro.

The new single also has some note-worthy lyrics. “Nobody go co-sign. And you know everything I do is nobody else concern,” Pheelz sings. He’s letting us know that there was a time when he was getting zero support and when he was the only one who cared about what he was doing.

“Love is very sweet, but first you must get the mula,” Davido sings. He’s talking about how love is more enjoyable when money is involved.

As an all-around creative, Pheelz is also responsible for both the cover art and the lyric video of the new single. The official video for the single, directed by TG Omori with producers Andra Wine and Felix Abang, has also premiered on YouTube and is already racking up views.