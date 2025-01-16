President Bola Tinubu has paid a moving tribute to Chief Bisi Akande, an elder statesman, seasoned administrator, and the first National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), as he marks yet another birthday anniversary.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, the president described Chief Akande as a truly progressive and committed Awoist who has made tremendous contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, nation-building and development.

He said selfless service has been Baba Akande’s watchword since he entered politics.

Akande was Secretary to the Government of Old Oyo State and later Deputy Governor. He then served as Governor of Osun State from 1999 to 2003, Interim National Chairman of the APC and now Chairman of the Governing Board of Nigeria’s premier University of Ibadan (UI).

Underscoring Akande’s considerable contributions to the APC, the President commended him for his pioneering efforts, pivotal to the party’s victory in the 2015 and subsequent elections.

The President noted that Chief Akande has been a close ally and partner in establishing progressive good governance in the country.

He particularly recalled their days in the pro-democracy group NADECO during the struggle to restore democracy in the land, praising Chief Akande for his leadership, direction, integrity and wisdom.

President Tinubu said Baba Akande’s 86th birthday on Thursday offered him a veritable opportunity to thank him again for his support and wise counsel in his political journey and rise to the presidency of Nigeria.

President Tinubu wished Baba Akande more grace and strength as he made invaluable contributions to the country and impacted the younger generation.