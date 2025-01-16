The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) signifying a joint step toward enhancing joint regulatory efforts in protecting telecom consumers.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, said during his remarks on Tuesday that it was the “beginning of a strategic partnership between two critical regulatory institutions, each committed to advancing the welfare of the Nigerian people through fair competition and robust consumer protection frameworks.”

He added that in an era of rapid technological advancements, the significance of collaboration between regulatory bodies cannot be overstated. The telecommunications sector, in particular, he said, has become the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic and social development.

“This makes it imperative that we ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders while protecting consumers who depend on reliable and affordable communications services,” he added.

He said further that the MoU was a testament to the shared vision of fostering a transparent, competitive, and consumer-focused telecommunications industry.

“By aligning our efforts, the NCC and FCCPC aim to avoid regulatory uncertainty and create clarity for the benefit of all stakeholders in the communications sector and in furtherance of their joint responsibility to ensure the realization of the Federal Government’s Ease of Doing Business objectives.

“Our partnership also highlights the importance of synergy in regulatory oversight. The challenges we face today—whether they relate to market abuses, consumer rights violations, or the complexities of a digital economy—demand a united front and a consistent approach to policy implementation. This MoU will ensure that our respective mandates are harmonized to achieve maximum impact,” he said.

In his remarks, the EVC/CEO of FCCPC, Dr. Tunji Bello, said the signing of this MoU symbolises the convergence of two diligent government agencies in compliance with legal requirements to eliminate regulatory gaps in the telecoms industry.

“This collaboration highlights the importance of Section 105 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which explicitly provides for cooperation and collaboration between the FCCPC and sector regulators.

“This synergy is critical to ensuring comprehensive oversight and consumer protection without regulatory conflicts or duplications.

“By this, we are also making life easier for the generality of consumers in dealing with two government agencies on the same issue at the same time,” he stated.