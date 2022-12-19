Spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, has congratulated the immediate-past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on his 60th birthday anniversary on December 19, 2022, describing the ex-Kwara State governor as a ‘boss without a boss’.

Melaye, who was a Senator representing Kogi West in the 8th Senate presided by Saraki, described the celebrant as an exceptional leader and astute politician, noting that the his political dexterity and administrative prowess were legendary.

The former lawmaker and Spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, who took to his verified social media pages on Monday, wrote: “Happy birthday to Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki. You are an exceptional leader and astute politician. Your political dexterity and administrative prowess are legendary.

“Your strides as a governor and president of the Senate are records yet to be beaten. At 60, your star is bright. More years to your age and more age to your years. Oga mi tio ni oga. Congratulations.”