Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University (SSANU) yesterday declared the recent education summit convened by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as a recipe for instability in the university system.

The association said the speaker was ill-advised on its refusal to invite SSANU, a distinguished union and undeniably major and critical stakeholder in the university system.

In a communique signed by the national president, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim at the end of its 42end regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Calabar, SANNU rejected the summit resolutions described as disrespectful, nullity and stands rejected by it since there was no input from her.

The NEC also demands immediate resumption and conclusion of the re-negotiation of the 2009 FG/SSANU agreement to reflect current economic situation occasioned by hyperinflation and its effect on workers.

The NEC also urged the government to keep to their word and release N50 billion naira for payment of outstanding earned allowances to university and inter-university-based unions to avoid industrial dispute in the system.

Among other demands, the NEC demanded the urgent reversal of the pump price to the old price of N180 to reduce the biting impact, especially during this yuletide season.

On the IPPIS, NEC in session also urged the federal government to utilise the U3PS platform since IPPIS has continually failed to address the payment issues of university workers.