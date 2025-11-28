One of the youth leaders in Effi, Okuni community in Ikom local government area of Cross River State, Comrade Alobi Ndifon, has asked the executive director of Rainforest Resourcee and Development Centre (RRDC), Prince Odey Oyama, to tender payment evidence for the N40 million compensation he allegedly collected from the Cross River State government for a superhighway on behalf of the community.

Ndifon made the accusation during an interactive session with LEADERSHIP in Calabar yesterday.

Ndifon accused Oyama of lacking the moral justification to accuse Okim, who is their community legal adviser of not being transparent.

He urged Oyama to stop spreading malicious propaganda against Okim, accusing him of causing division in the community.

He said that Oyama’s claim of a secret agreement between Barr Okim and Chinese nationals has been described as “totally unfounded” and lacking evidence to back his claims.

Ndifon demanded that Oyama produce evidence to support his claims or retract his statements, saying that the allegations are damaging to Okim’s reputation.

He accused Oyama of prioritizing his selfish interests over the well-being of the community, causing harm to the community’s unity and progress.

Effort to get Oyama to react on the issue failed as text messages and telephone calls put across to him after a failed attempt to speak with him, yielded no results as Oyama neither replied to the text message nor replied to the the telephone even when his phone ran several times.