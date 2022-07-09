Aggrieved youths and students of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State, in their numbers on Friday, protested in front of the state secretariat, Alagbaka, over the alleged killing of Folarera Ademola, an ND1 student from the Department of Science Laboratory Technology who was allegedly killed by an officer of the Amotekun corps.

The aggrieved youths blocked all the linking roads around the secretariat’s main gate thereby disrupting human and vehicular movements.

The students and the youths who defied the rains and marched to the Governor’s Office were seen carrying the corpse of the victim and calling on Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to fish out the killer Amotekun corp.

The protesters also gave the state government a 24-hour ultimatum to hand over the said officer to the Nigeria police for proper prosecution, take charge of the deceased’s burial, and compensate the family.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Students’ Union President, Olorunda Oluwafemi, confirmed that the boy was shot on the 27th of June by an officer of the Amotekun in front of his parents’ house.

Oluwafemi added that the deceased suffered gunshot wounds for 10 days before he was taken to the federal medical centre Owo, where he died on Thursday.

He said the protesting students marched from the school gate through the Palace of Olowo before taking the protest to the Governor’s Office and Amotekun’s office to further express their grievance.