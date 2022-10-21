A northern group, Northern Awareness Movement (NAM), has condemned what it described as unrelenting verbal attacks on presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

Coordinator of the group, Muhammed Inuwa, noted that the smear campaign against Atiku is an attack on the entire North, indicating that the governor has drawn the battle line with the region.

In a statement he issued yesterday in Abuja, Inuwa said it had become imperative to call governor Wike to order by calling his bluff before he sets the entire country on fire with what he termed his “verbal diarrhoea”.

While the crisis in PDP had peaked when Wike failed to secure the PDP presidential ticket, efforts to pacify Rivers governor’s camp has turned out to be futile.

But Inuwa noted that since all attempts to pacify Wike and his camp had not been reciprocated, it is now important to note that there is an undertone to the whole cries.

He stated: “We have gotten credible intelligence that the entire crises is targeted at a particular section of the country, which is the North.

“We have it on good authority and evidences abounds with facts and figures at various times that Wike and his men have gone to press to disparage the North.