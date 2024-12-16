The Federal Government has approved free train services for Nigerians during the festive season, from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Monday while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

The minister stated that the initiative aligns with the President’s commitment to easing transportation costs for vulnerable Nigerians during the holidays.

“This is consistent with the President’s desire to cushion the effect of transportation costs, especially for the most vulnerable Nigerians,” Idris said. “As we did last year, free train services will be available nationwide from December 20 to January 5.”

He added that the scheme was successfully implemented during the previous Christmas and Eid celebrations, and its continuation reflects the administration’s commitment to supporting Nigerians during key festive periods.

The minister also announced that the Federal Executive Council will go on a Christmas break and resume on January 6, 2025.