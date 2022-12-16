As part of efforts to celebrate the festive season, Zed-Faith Foundation International (ZFFI), has donated sundry food items to orphans and the elderly residing in Abuja.

In a statement, signed by the chief executive officer/founder of the foundation, Mr. Daniel Onyeka Newman, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP Friday, he stated that the move to donate the food items to Amazing Grace Old People’s Home, Kado, Abuja, and Hope for Survival Orphanage Gishiri, Abuja, respectively, was in line with the core mandate of the foundation.

Newman, who was represented by the coordinator of Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Mr Innocent Chinnaya, added: “The initiative, ‘Operation feed the children and Elder’, is one of the numerous programmes conceptualized by the founder of the Foundation who has a passion for caring and helping those in need and making this world a better place with the little God has blessed him with, hence his love for humanity knows no bounds.”

He said that the aim of the ‘Feed the Children and Elderly’ initiative was to make sure that no child or elderly person in Nigeria should go hungry during the festive season and beyond, hence the initiative has come to stay.

Representatives of Amazing Grace Old People’s Home extended their appreciation to the founder of ZFFI for the kind gesture and support for the elderly and those in need.

They, therefore, advised other well-to-do Nigerians to take a cue from him and help Nigerians in need.