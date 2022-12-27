To ensure accident-free celebration of Christmas and New Year, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Benue State has deployed 758 officers in strategic areas within the state capital and on highways to ensure the safety of commuters, motorists and other road users.

The state sector commander, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar, who disclosed this in Makurdi on the Corps preparation towards accident-free celebration also said 16 patrol vehicles were deployed for efficient monitoring.

He said the command has made available three ambulances and set up two functional roadside clinics in strategic places in the state for first aid.

“Our officers are visible everywhere in the state. We also have a Mobile Court to sanction road traffic offenders.

“Our officers are also on the roads to ensure that there is no over speeding and overloading. However, the general public too need to help us to ensure that they are not conveyed inside overloaded vehicles because most of our roads are not in good shape,” he said.

While advising citizens to board vehicles in accredited garages, Abubakar also informed that the command had also deployed officers at strategic places to decongest heavy traffic in such areas and also stop boarding of vehicle by the roadside.

He said the command was doing everything within its powers to ensure that no accident is recorded during the celebrations, adding that the enforcement for the use of speed limit devices in the state is also not ruled out.