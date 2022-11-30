Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday, disclosed that his administration will be deploying over 39 security patrol teams along the ever-busy Ibadan expressway towards ensuring that motorists and commuters that will be plying the ever-busy Lagos – Ibadan expressway this yuletide season enjoy a seamless movement on the road.

The governor, who allayed the fear of prospective travellers for the year 2022 yuletide season celebration, said this becomes exigent towards neutralizing kidnappers who may want to operate along the expressway, particularly on the Ogun State corridor.

Abiodun, who disclosed this while hosting the management of the LEADERSHIP Newspaper Group who visited him in his office, also stated that his state in conjunction with its Oyo State counterpart have set up a joint security team to beef up security along the expressway.

He further explained that the synergy between Ogun and Oyo States was meant to ensure that the flash points between Lagos and Oyo State are well covered by security teams.

He said that about 30 security patrol teams have been formed to mount surveillance between Oyo and Ogun, particularly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as part of the measures towards tackling cases of kidnapping along that expressway corridor.

The governor added that governments of the two states have contracted a project of widening visibility along the expressway to a competent contractor, who is mandated to clear bush by 50 meters on both sides of the expressway.

“We set up a joint security team with the Oyo State government because we found out that the majority of these incidents are right at the border between us and Oyo State, they take advantage of that area as a blind spot.

“As we speak today, I think, there are not less than thirty patrol teams on that corridor of Lagos-Ibadan expressway. These teams comprise soldiers, policemen, operatives from the DSS, men of the Civil Defence and vigilantes.’’