In celebration of the Yuletide season, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, and her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, have empowered the people of Kogi Central.

The empowerment programme, conducted in four phases, featured a raffle draw for market women and farmers from the five local government areas within the senatorial district.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan, Arogbonlo Israel, yesterday said the two participants from Okene local government won a tricycle and a sewing machine. In contrast, Adavi’s local government participants went home with a tricycle and a deep freezer.

Similarly, winners from the Ajaokuta local government won a grinding machine and a sewing machine. In contrast, participants from the regional government of Ogori-Magongo won a deep freezer and a grinding machine.

Participants from the local government of Okehi each won sewing machines.

Additionally, a spinning game was organised for elderly women, with participants winning items such as wrappers, bowls, and groceries.

250 constituents, mainly women, were supported with materials to enhance their businesses. Items distributed included deep freezers, grinding machines, and sewing machines.

High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, entirely sponsored the initiative.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan also recognised and rewarded her team members with tricycles for their continued dedication and support.

Speaking at the event, the Senator emphasised that empowerment targets primarily women, especially mothers, who want to advance their financial income by supporting their businesses and boosting their economic independence and entrepreneurial efforts.

This comes barely two months after the lawmaker empowered 1,300 members of her constituents and launched legacy projects to mark her one year in office.

Dignitaries at the event included former House of Representatives member Abdulrahman Badamasiu, Kogi State PDP Deputy Chairman Alhaji Yahaya Karaku, party stakeholders, community leaders, market women, and farmers.