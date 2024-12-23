Christians in Northern Nigeria have dismissed the impression that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills presented to the National Assembly are anti-Northern Nigerian, describing the notion as unfounded.

The position of the Northern Christians followed the resolution after a recent town hall meeting.

The Christian Awareness Initiative of Nigeria (CHAIN), concerned by the controversies surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proposed tax reform bills sent to the National Assembly, organised a Town Hall meeting for Christian leaders in the 19 Northern States and FCT with the theme “Church and Society: Tax Reforms And Matters Arising,” held in Kaduna.

The town hall meeting had prominent Nigerian leaders of Northern extraction and experts in tax laws in attendance, who led the attendees in the details of the issues.

The leaders include Hon Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the 8th National Assembly, as keynote speaker; Mr Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication (represented by the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State HE Simon Achuba) as the Chairman of the occasion.

Some serving and former members of the House of Representatives were also guests at the event.

The theme of the town hall meeting was discussed extensively by Prof. Seth Akutson, a former Vice Chancellor and seasoned Economist, Mr Samuel Atung SAN, represented by Kasai Jesse Arung, and Friday Ive Mamman, a Chartered Accountant, amongst other discussants.

The following were the resolutions reached at the end of the deliberations;

“The need for the Christian community to take an interest in the affairs of governance and be directly involved in issues that affect citizens at all levels of government should not be taken lightly.

“Noted that tax is biblical and is not strange to Christianity as the Holy Bible admonishes Christians to pay tax to constituted authorities, citing scripturally that Jesus taught his disciples to pay taxes.

“The meeting emphasises the need for knowledge as captured in Hosea 4:6, which says, “My people perish for lack of knowledge.”

“Appealed to all Nigerians to be cautious of sentimental and divisive comments that could undermine the country’s unity.

“Experts at the meeting highlighted the prospects and benefits of the tax reforms, even though some areas needed to be redefined and realigned.

“Christian leaders were enjoined to recommend, promote, and encourage their elected representatives at the State and National Assemblies to ensure areas of disagreement are addressed so that the bill be passed instead of calling for its outright rejection.

“That Christians and Nigerians in general must not continue in the old ways, which have delayed our progress, as Nations are built on the positive contributions of citizens.

Accordingly, every citizen has a vital role and contribution to nation-building and should be guided and allowed to do so.

“Christians must always speak the truth because the gospel itself is the truth, and must avoid speaking out of sentiments.

“Encouraged Northern leaders to focus on developing the citizens and bringing out their potential for the region’s growth and the nation in general.

“That there is room for citizens to make input on all aspects of the bill since it has not been passed. The impression that the tax reform is anti-north is unfounded.

“Challenged the citizens to hold elected officials accountable on how resources meant for development are utilised to benefit the people.

“Called on the north to fix a day of prayers and confession over backwardness, underdevelopment, insecurity, religious intolerance, illiteracy for God’s mercy and intervention.”