The free train service offered by the Federal Government entered day three on Saturday, with a surge in the number of passengers across the nation.

LEADERSHIP reports that the President Bola Tinubu government’s free train ride initiative commenced on Friday to celebrate Christmas and New Year festivals.

Some individuals were, however, stranded after they failed to follow the requirements of booking their tickets online in advance, a step many overlooked.

At the Idu and Kubwa Train stations in Abuja, many passengers benefitted as the train coaches were filled up.

Speaking on the number of passengers that will benefit from the gesture, the acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr. Ben Iloanusi, revealed that no fewer than 340,000 passengers would benefit from the free train ride across the six corridors during the festive period.

Iloanusi told LEADERSHIP that the initiative, which began Friday, was part of a broader effort to provide relief to Nigerians struggling with economic challenges.

He said: “We are deeply grateful to the federal government for this grand idea, and we at the NRC are committed to ensuring its success.”

Illoanusi maintained that the initiative aims to provide free rides for an estimated 340,000 passengers between now and early January 2025, with about 20,000 passengers expected to benefit daily.

He said, “The free train rides will operate on six major routes, including Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Port Harcourt-Aba, Lagos Mass Transit, and Warri-Itakpe.”

Iloanusi emphasised that passengers with valid tickets and identification would be prioritised during boarding.

He added: “For those unable to secure tickets online, NRC staff will profile passengers at the stations to ensure fair access.

“We appeal to Nigerians to enjoy this initiative in an orderly manner. Arrive at the station at least 45 minutes before departure, have a valid means of identification, and please obey the rules.”