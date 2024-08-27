The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State has exposed fertiliser scandal involving the state government, alleging that it purchased the commodity at an inflated price.

According to a statement signed by Yusuf Idris Gusau, its publicity secretary, the government bought 75 trailer loads of fertiliser for N38.5 billion, translating to N855,000 per bag.

The APC claimed that this is a clear case of contract inflation and that the supplying company, Zam Agro Chemicals, is owned by Governor Dauda Lawal.

The party alleged that the company was awarded a similar contract in 2020 but failed to deliver the fertiliser after collecting the money.

The APC also accused the government of giving conflicting figures regarding the number of trailers purchased, with the governor stating 135 trailers and the PDP claiming 145 trailers.

The party demanded that the government provide accurate figures and explain the discrepancy.

“We understand that these PDP charlatans want to open up their own can of worms by themselves, especially on this topical issue of fertiliser, which the state government is trying to share and take the credit against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s agricultural policies by refusing to disclose the 70 trailer load of fertiliser given to the people of the state until when we raised the alarm on the issue that they acknowledged the receipt of 70 trailers and the purchase of 75 trailers totalling 145 trailers as stated by the PDP in the state,” Gusau said.

The APC called on the anti-graft agencies to investigate the fertiliser deal and bring those involved to justice. The party also demanded that the government refund the excess money paid for the fertiliser to the state treasury.