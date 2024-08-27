Nigeria’s fashion brand, Jilclothings, has launched its first-ever walk-in store in Lagos.

In a statement, the firm said that the new chapter marks a significant milestone for the brand as it expands its reach from the digital space to a physical retail environment, offering customers a unique and personalised shopping experience.

Speaking at the event, founder/CEO of Jilclothings Limited, Jessica Osajie, said, “We are incredibly excited to open our doors in Ikeja, one of Lagos’ most vibrant and fashion-forward neighbourhoods. This store is not just a place to shop; it’s a place where fashion enthusiasts can truly connect with our brand, explore our latest collections, and experience the exceptional quality of our designs firsthand.

“At Jilclothings, we believe that fashion should be a true reflection of who you are, whether you’re dressing for the boardroom or brunch; our ready-to-wear collections are designed to help you express your unique style with confidence and ease.” She noted.

Speaking further, the fashion render noted that the launch of the Ikeja store is just the beginning for Jilclothings, emphasising that the brand plans to expand its physical presence with additional stores across Nigeria while continuing to grow its online platform to reach fashion lovers worldwide.

“We are optimistic about the future of the Nigerian fashion industry. There is so much untapped potential here, and we are excited to contribute to the industry’s growth by offering sustainable, locally-produced fashion that meets global standards. We focus on creating value for our customers, expanding our offerings, and continuously innovating to stay ahead in the market,” she stated.