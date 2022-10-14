The leadership of Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the removal of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Dr Dauda Lawal Dare from the National Merit Award 2022 list.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday and signed by the Zamfara State APC publicity secretary, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, the party said it strongly believed that any awardee of the nation’s national award must be of impeccable character.

Gusau said such a person must not be seen to have connections with proven destroyers of the nation’s economy.

For those who have been conversant with Dare’s issue around 2020, Gusau said he had a running battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the ICPC linking him to the former minister of petroleum resources, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke’s case.

Gusau, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the fallouts of the just-concluded National Merit Award particularly over the removal of Dare from the list.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, for the committee to have removed Dare from the list showed that the anti-corruption fight by the Buhari administration is real and we are using this medium to commend the government of the day over its stand against economic saboteurs however highly placed.

“This is why we strongly believe that Dare’s name was initially smuggled into the awardees list by whatever source, and having been detected, it was immediately removed, thanks to the good eyes that did this work to save Zamfara from embarrassment.”