A leading voice in the fight against cancer in Nigeria and Africa, Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) will hold its annual “Walkaway Cancer Walk” on October 29, 2022.

The walk is organised annually to raise awareness and draw attention of policy makers, the government, NGOs, corporate institutions, cancer ambassadors and the general public to the prevalent situation of cancer care delivery, policies, infrastructure deficits and provision of vaccines in addressing preventable cancers in Nigeria and across Africa.

Medicaid, in a statement yesterday, said the event is part of many activities carried out by the foundation in changing the narrative of cancer delivery, access to treatment, awareness creation and all-inclusive cancer care policy in Nigeria and across Africa.

“With partnerships and supports from diverse sectors from all over Nigeria, the walk is set to be the only largest singular gathering of top policy makers, captains of industries, top government functionaries, the academia, CSOs, social institutions, media, actors and actress and so many musical celebrities with a single message, “Walkaway Cancer”.

“This year, the walk is billed to be bigger, better and with more educating, enlightening and entertaining activities,” it added.

Founded by a director at the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), a consultant pediatrician, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, the foundation said it would continue to build partnerships with stakeholders, government agencies, traditional institutions, and other like-minded organisations in a collective drive to address access to cancer care with focus on policies and opportunities in a bid to improve the cancer narrative in Nigeria and across Africa.