Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State have demanded a firm commitment from the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, others vying for elective positions and national leadership of the party to address the deteriorating security situation in the state and the region.

Specifically, the Zamfara APC stakeholders said the commitment to end the growing insecurity in the state and the zone is a condition that should be met for them to deliver the state to the governing party.

They made their demand when the national vice chairman (North West), Malam Salihu Lukman led zonal officials on a fact-finding tour to the states.

A statement issued by APC zonal publicity secretary (North West), Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, stated that while making their demand, the Zamfara APC members however expressed unflinching loyalty to the party in whatever course, saying they are united in all fronts to give the party the required result necessary to claim the state in totality.

The statement stated: “The participants give emphasis to the reality that Zamfara is APC State, noting that it was APP/ANPP and now APC since 1999 and nothing can change that for the fact that all those that matter in the state politically are inseparably united in APC.

“Yet the party’s stakeholders demand a serious commitment on the deteriorating security situation in the State and the region from anybody vying for any electoral post, especially the presidential candidate from the party to work for his success.”

The national vice chairman (North West) of the APC, Lukman, pledged to take the demand of the party members in Zamfara, to the national leadership of the party and other persons concerned immediately after the tour of the geographical zone was concluded.

He said the report on assessment made from the interaction with the party stakeholders across the zone is being compiled and would be taken to the national chairman of the party as well as other relevant authorities.

Lukman expressed satisfaction with the level of unity among party members in the state, saying he is impressed “with the depth of their loyalty to the party and salute their courage for tabling their demand as what they will be expecting from whom they throw their weight upon come 2023.”

On his part, the state governor, Bello Matawalle who was represented by the state’s APC chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani, thanked the delegation of the zonal leadership of the party for their timely visit to the state.

Matawalle assured them that measures which are not supposed to be disclosed to the public concerning the security situation in the state are being taken and the result will be appreciated.