The Sultan of Sokoto and president-general, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, (JNI), His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared special prayers for God’s intervention in the security challenges facing the nation.

In a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna by JNI secretary-general, Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, he urged Nigerian pilgrims to specifically pray for the country and its leaders, while standing for the Arafat.

He also called on Nigerians to seek God’s intervention for stability, security, peace and development of Nigeria as 2023 general elections approach.

JNI, however, reiterated the need for fervent prayer for peaceful and smooth political transition, and an end to the varied socio-economic challenges.

The eminent monarch said, “Considering that two events are coinciding, the need to remind Muslims to fast cannot be over-emphasised, just as it is mandated by the Prophet (SAW) and having fallen on such a special day – Friday, being the best day of the week, wherein Jumu’ah prayer is observed and prayers are answered in a specific Sa’a (hour) and Arafat– the best day of the year, wherein standing for it, is observed by pilgrims, and Allah, the most benevolent forgives and answers all supplications on the Arafat day gracefully.”

The statement reads, “Thus, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and the president-general, JNI, urges Nigerian Muslims to fast the day, as was recommended by the Prophet (PBUH) and to equally pray ceaselessly to Allah, the Most High for His quickest intervention.

“It is obvious and very scary if we don’t humble ourselves to the Almighty Allah, an end to these orgies seems not insight if happenings in the country are anything to underscore. He implores us all to dedicate special prayers against all the menaces and the hydra-headed calamities (of insecurity, poverty, high cost of living and corruption) occurring in Nigeria.

“Similarly, with the 2023 general elections fast approaching, we need to also seek Allah’s apt intervention for stability, security, peace and development of Nigeria. Indisputably, as people of faith we must submit ourselves to Allah, especially that all efforts geared towards restoration of peace and order seem to defy solutions,” JNI said.