Governor Dauda Lawal has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill, totalling N426 billion, named the ‘Budget of Rescue’, into law.

The bill, approved by the Zamfara State House of Assembly, prioritises key sectors like security, education, agriculture, health, and infrastructure, and aims to address the state’s challenges and improve the lives of its citizens.

A statement from Governor Lawal’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Saturday, said the 2024 budget allocates N118,358,079,515.00 (27%) for recurrent expenditure and N308,205,591,485.00 (73%) for capital expenditure.

This budget aims to stimulate domestic and foreign investments, enhance productivity, and improve the business environment within Zamfara State, it added.

“The 2024 budget signed by Governor Lawal emphasises six key sectors for Zamfara State’s development: security, education, agriculture, health, infrastructure, and others,” the statement said.

Breaking down the allocation, it detailed funds allotted to various sectors: Administration – N72,093,326,763 (17%); Economic Sector – N244,729,584,729 (57%); Social Sector – N103,139,659,508 (24%); Law and Justice Sector – N6,601,100,000 (2%).

Additionally, specific allocations were designated for vital sub-sectors: Agriculture – N38,144,000,000; Education – N51,370,787,508; Health – N33,922,370,000; and Infrastructure & Urban Development – N109 Billion.

The rescue budget has allocated sufficient funds for social intervention programmes to mitigate the impact of the current economic difficulties and insecurity.

The statement said, “These programs include micro-credit disbursement to Small and Medium Enterprises, the FADAMA Program for food security, and other initiatives to reduce poverty. We will also be strengthening our Skills Acquisition programs to provide job opportunities to our large population in the State.

“The approved budget is consistent with the strategic plan of Governor Lawal’s long-term vision. It emphasises citizen-nominated projects, and some programs are also considered to have a direct bearing on the yearnings and aspirations of our people.

“The proposed budget is balanced as the projected revenue equals the estimated expenditure.”